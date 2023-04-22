Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes named to Team BC Lacrosse rosters

The U19 women’s, U14 men’s, and U15 men’s teams all have local players

Several local kids were named to the Team BC U14 and U15 men’s field lacrosse rosters. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)

Team BC Lacrosse has announced the rosters for three more provincial teams in the upcoming season, with several Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows players making the lists.

For the U19 women’s field lacrosse team, two local players were named to the roster – Morgan Downey of Maple Ridge and Alex Paterson of Pitt Meadows.

Downey and Paterson will be joining the rest of their teammates as they compete in the 2023 U19 Canadian Women’s Field Lacrosse Nationals in Quebec from August 1 to 3.

The U15 men’s field lacrosse team has by far the most local players, with four of them making the final roster and two more being named as alternates.

Colton Craiggs, Jeremy Dybwad, and Jordan Gagnon will be representing Maple Ridge on the team, while William Lockwood is the sole Pitt Meadows player to make the list. Kingston Hebner and Quinn Hunter, both from Maple Ridge, will be serving as alternates.

This U15 team will be competing at the Legends Autumn Tilt in California this November, as well as the SandStorm Lacrosse Festival in California next January.

Team BC Lacrosse also announced the new U14 men’s field lacrosse team, which has three more local players.

Maple Ridge’s own Silas Gagnon and Dawson Malawsky made the final roster, with Ayden Trulsen getting one of the alternate slots.

The U14 team will join the U15 team in representing the province at the SandStorm Lacrosse Festival in California next January.