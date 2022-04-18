Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows drivers part of weekend races

Sports Car Club hosts first event of 2022 at Mission Raceway Park

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows race drivers will be getting back on the track this weekend.

Maple Ridge resident Howard Whitlock will be racing his #42 Camaro this coming weekend at the first road race event of the 2022 Sports Car Club of B.C. season at the newly named Speed-Fanatics Motorsports Circuit at Mission Raceway Park.

Whitlock is hoping for a great finish and to gain some valuable points towards the 2022 Grand Touring championship. His Camero will be up against numerous Honda Civic entries, a Custom Tesla Cobra EV, a Mini Cooper and others in the Closed Wheel 1 class.

In the Closed Wheel 2 class, Jason Wesson of Pitt Meadows will race his 1990 Acura Integra, and Shawn Allen of Maple Ridge has entered his 1990 Mazda Miata.

In Novice Closed Wheel there are two Maple Ridge drivers: Brad Zimmerman will be racing a 1995 Nissan 240sx, and Alex Zuccaro a 1984 BMW E30.

In the Open Wheel 1 class, Pitt Meadows Driver Ray Stec will race a 1996 Van Diemen, sponsored by My Lovely Wife.

There will be racing at the track on Saturday and Sunday, with the second day featuring vintage racing.