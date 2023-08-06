Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows girls bring back medals from Jenny Kyle Cup

Alex Paterson (centre-right) and Morgan Downey (centre-left) were the two local players on the U19 Team BC squad at the 2023 Jenny Kyle Cup U19 Womens Field Lacrosse National Championship. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows girls keep racking up lacrosse wins this year, with several local players achieving gold at the recent Jenny Kyle Cup U19 Womens Field Lacrosse National Championship.

Alex Paterson from Pitt Meadows and Morgan Downey from Maple Ridge were both part of the U19 roster, with Paterson coming fresh off her gold medal win at the North American Indigenous Games.

READ MORE: Indigenous Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes bring home NAIG medals

This tournament featured teams from B.C., Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec to see which U19 girls field lacrosse team would come away as the national champions.

From the very start, it was clear that Team BC was on another level compared to its competition, with the girls outscoring Team Ontario 16-8 in their opening match.

Team BC then continued to steamroll their opponents, winning all four of their next games, during which they managed to score 99 goals and only let in 11 goals against.

Confidence was pretty high as the team headed into the final game against Team Ontario on Aug. 3. And the group of girls did not disappoint, beating Team Ontario 21-5 to get the first-place finish.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Burrards take gold and bronze at Women’s Field Lacrosse Championships

Team BC U19 head coach Ashley Bull explained that she was incredibly proud of her team’s performance throughout the tournament.

“This has been an incredible week of lacrosse,” said Bull. “The talent and athleticism that was put on display was beautiful to watch. These athletes stayed composed and dialled, bought into the systems, and were able to come out on top. We had a goal and what a feeling it is to be able to say we reached it.”

But the U19 girls weren’t the only B.C. team to earn medals at the tournament.

The Jenny Kyle Cup also included a U15 Canadian Womens Festival, which included a team from B.C. and two teams from Ontario.

Playing as part of the U15 team was Charlie Kallin from Maple Ridge.

Kallin and her teammates had a good start to the tournament, beating Team Ontario 2 by a score of 14-2 in the opening match.

Unfortunately, their victory was short-lived as they proceeded to suffer back-to-back losses against Team Ontario 1.

But the girls did manage to get one more win against Team Ontario 2 before entering the final game on Aug. 3.

Facing off against Team Ontario 1 in the gold medal match, Team BC managed to keep things quite competitive, but were unable to secure the victory, settling for silver after an 11-8 loss.

Team BC U15 head coach Debbie Phillips was happy for her team despite the less-than-ideal outcome.

“I am very proud of our performance this week,” said Phillips. “Lacrosse is an imperfect game and you’re bound to make mistakes, but that’s what makes the game fun.”