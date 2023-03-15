The Ridge Meadows Burrards are offering free lacrosse sessions for local girls of all ages in order to encourage them to try the country’s official national summer sport. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows girls invited to try lacrosse for free

Ridge Meadows Burrards host first of 3 free sessions this Saturday at MRSS

The Ridge Meadows Burrards are offering local girls the chance to experience the thrill of lacrosse without committing to an entire season or even an entire afternoon.

Saturday will be the first of three sessions that the Burrards host for girls of all ages to come down and try lacrosse first-hand.

This event will be entirely free, with sticks and gloves provided to participants. The Ridge Meadows Burrards also explained that the girls will be using a soft practice ball instead of the harder standard lacrosse balls, so helmets are entirely optional and are left to parental discretion.

These free sessions will take place at Maple Ridge Secondary, with the first one happening Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m.

Subsequent sessions will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. and March 29 at 6 p.m.

More information can be found by emailing info@rmburrards.com.

