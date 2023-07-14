Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows lacrosse teams bring home provincial medals

The Ridge Meadows Burrards won gold in the U13 A division at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Female Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships. (RMMLA/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards won gold in the U13 A division at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Female Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships. (RMMLA/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the U13 A1 division of the 2023 BC Lacrosse U13 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships. (RMMLA/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the U13 A1 division of the 2023 BC Lacrosse U13 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships. (RMMLA/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the U13 A1 division of the 2023 BC Lacrosse U13 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships. (RMMLA/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes were a force to be reckoned with at the recent female lacrosse provincials in Abbotsford, where hundreds of B.C. girls gathered to compete last weekend.

From U13 all the way up to the junior division, these local lacrosse players played their hearts out, with five Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association (RMMLA) teams earning medals.

The Ridge Meadows Burrards junior team got off to a bit of a rough start, losing a close 6-5 match against New Westminster/Semiahmoo. But the girls quickly rebounded and didn’t lose another game, advancing all the way to the gold medal match, where they had to face the New Westminster/Semiahmoo team once again. The final score was just as close, with the final game also ending in a 6-5 score, but this time it was in favour of the Ridge Meadows team, giving them their first-place finish.

In the U17 A division, the Burrards pretty dominantly advanced to the gold-medal game with a perfect 3-0 record, which included a 6-1 win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies. However, their second time going up against the Salmonbellies didn’t prove as easy, with the Burrards being outscored 7-5, forcing them into second place.

Despite entering the finals with a 1-3 record, the U15 B division Burrards held their own against the Nanaimo team and were able to secure a bronze-medal victory.

The other U15 team, which competed in the A division, only lost a single game, which was their opening match against the Coquitlam Adanacs. But the Burrards found sweet revenge as they played the Adanacs again in the gold-medal match and were able to easily outscore their opponents to get the 6-3 finish.

The youngest of the teams was the U13 A division Burrards, who used a combination of impressive scoring and stellar goalkeeping to get the first-place win, tallying 40 goals across four games while only allowing their opponents to score a total of nine goals.

“We’re very proud of their record and how well these girls have done,” said RMMLA president Tyson Craiggs.

“They’re really establishing themselves as a top association in the province.”

At the same time that the BC Lacrosse Female Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships were going on, the U13 boys were also competing in their own provincial tournament hosted in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

This tournament included U13 teams from all over the province, where they competed across four different divisions.

The U13 A2 Burrards went into the final match undefeated, but were unable to keep their perfect streak alive and fell to the North Shore team by a score of 7-4.

In the A1 division, the Ridge Meadows team was able to do what their A2 counterparts couldn’t, and won every single one of their games to get the gold medal in their division.

Craiggs said that he was also very impressed by how the boys teams did this past weekend, and the fact that they were able to do it in front of a home crowd.

“Thanks to all of our volunteers that made this thing possible,” said Craiggs.

In addition to the various medals given out to the winning teams, several awards were also distributed to a few Ridge Meadows players in both provincial tournaments.

For the female championships, fair play awards were given out to Elizabeth Sinow (junior), Bronte Clark (U17 A), Grace Pahl (U15 B), Ava Rosse (U15 A), and Sydney Hamilton (U13 A).

In the Ridge Meadows tournament, fair play awards went to local players Braeden Sivecki (U13 C), Carter Short (U13 B), Kohen Ferrier (U13 A2), and Jacson Bradbeer (U13 A1).

Each team in both championship tournaments also had one of their players nominated as the team all-star. For the female box lacrosse teams, these players were Isabelle Gagnon (junior), Maddy Young (U17 A), Stella Mulcahy (U15 B), Charlie Kallin (U15 A), and Pritam Biln (U13 A).

The U13 championships all-stars were Aiden Baldassi (U13 C), Levi Tosoni (U13 B), Ty Swanston (U13 A2), and Dawson Malawsky (U13 A1).

A local player was also given one of the MVP awards at the BC Lacrosse U13 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which are only awarded to one player per division. For the U13 A1 division, this award went to Dawson Malawsky.

There are also additional provincial lacrosse championships taking place throughout B.C. in the next couple of weeks. The U15 championships will take place from July 20 to 23, while the U17 championships will happen from July 27 to 30.