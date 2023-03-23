Maple Ridge archers competing in BC Games

BC Games competitor Nyla Brant will be on target with her compound bow. (Maple Ridge Archery Club/Special to The News)

The BC Winter Games are starting in the Greater Vernon area this week, and two members of the Maple Ridge Archery Club will be competing.

Issac Chu will compete in the Barebow category. He picked up archery in 2021 and already has won a gold medal for the 2022 Canadian Outdoor mail match season, placed second at the 2022 BC Junior Olympic Program Indoor Championships, and was third at the 2022 BC Junior Olympic Program Outdoor Championships.

Nyla Brant has been shooting since 2015. Some of the highlights of her career as an archer are placing third at the 2022 BC Outdoor Championships, placing fifth at the 2022 BC Indoor Championships, and winning numerous Junior Olympic Programs awards. Brant will compete in the compound category.

The Games will be held from March 23 to 26.

More details about local athletes at the Games will be published as they become available.

For information about the Maple Ridge Archjery Club, email mapleridgearchery@gmail.com