Maple Ridge Artistic Swim Club members make a splash

Some top finishes at competition in Coquitlam

Members of the Maple Ridge Artistic Swim Club (MRASC) put in some impressive performances over the weekend at the Mable Moran Provincial Qualifier Championships in Coquitlam.

The club was founded by Teri Kempter, who now serves as head coach, just one year ago. She is joined by coach and club president Kacey Perrett in building the new club, and bringing a passion for their sport.

The club has had some success competitively, as six members of the novice team were part of the provincial qualifier. They swam as a team, competed in duets and as soloists. The girls were also part of the compulsory figures in their respective age categories.

In addition to the meet results, these girls tried out for the 2022 BC Summer Games artistic swim team. The marks are not tabulated.

Highlights from the weekend include:

• First place in 10 under figures: Angela Lu

• Second place in solo 13-15: Evangelina Fehr

• Fifth place in duet 11-12: Angela Lu and Sarha Natrall

• Third place in duet 13-15: Evangelina Fehr and Alyssa Perrett

• Fourth place in duet 13-15: Sadie Long and Elyse Peterson

For information about the club see mrasc2020.wixsite.com/website

