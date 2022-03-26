Maple Ridge athlete announced Alberta Player of the Week

Goaltender Madison Fox plays hockey for Alberta’s Red Deer Polytechnic Queens hockey team. She was recently named Player of the Week. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Maple Ridge woman who plays hockey for an Alberta college hockey team has been announced Athelete of the Week.

Goaltender Madison Fox had an incredible performance for the Red Deer Polytechnic Queens hockey team Sunday evening against the Olds College Broncos.

The nursing student made 24 saves, earning the shutout and leading the Queens to a 4-0 road victory in game two of the best-of-five Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) Championship.

With that win, the RDP Queens took a two games to nothing lead in the series.

RELATED: Maple Ridge hockey player going to NCAA

Fox was also named the Queens Player of the Game. Her impressive 0.00 goals against average and perfect 1.00 save percentage rank first in the playoffs among ACAC female goalies.

Fox has been a consistent performer all season, sitting near the top of the league in several goaltending categories. During the regular season, she shared the league lead in winning percentage (0.833) with teammate Tanya Disotell-Dunsmore.

Fox placed second in goals against average (0.83) and save percentage (0.965).

Her team described Fox as a talented student-athlete from Maple Ridge, who has a calm and focused demeanour which positively influences everyone.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge girls hockey hosted by Vancouver Giants

Fox and the Red Deer Polytechnic Queens will host the Olds College Broncos in game three on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

.