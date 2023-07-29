Maple Ridge athlete paddles her way to dragon boat World Championships

Dragon boat paddler Aldine Castres will be competing as part of the Canadian para national team at the 2023 IDBF World Championships. (Aldine Castres/Special to The News)

In many ways, the upcoming 2023 International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Championships will be a first for Maple Ridge paddler Aldine Castres.

Not only is it the first time she has been selected for Team Canada, but it is also the first time that she is publicly sharing her mental health struggles that led to her being placed in the para division of the competition.

“I am a para-athlete who has had clinical depression for over 20 years,” explained Castres. “I unknowingly had ‘the baby blues’ and with life’s trials and tribulations, it progressed to my current diagnosis.”

“If you were to look at me, you see no physical obvious deficiency, unlike a blind or wheelchair-bound individual. I had a co-paddler tell me, ‘Well I get depressed too. I just need a letter from my doctor saying that right?’ Another teammate said, ‘That’s an easy way to get on the national team!’ It gets frustrating and sometimes I just say I’d rather not discuss it as depression is more than meets the eye.”

After first starting her paddling journey more than a decade ago, Castres finally achieved what she always hoped she would. And even more impressive is that she did it just weeks shy of her 55th birthday.

“I would never have imagined I would be paddling for Team Canada,” she said. “I have always wanted to develop and grow as a paddler hoping one day to try out and paddle with the ‘big kids.’ Well, here I am.”

This will be the first year that Canada has entered a para team in the IDBF World Championships, and Castres is honoured to be part of this inaugural group of athletes.

“Our team hopes that we inspire other countries to form para teams, which is a lot more complex than forming a non-para team.”

“Travel is not easy for some. For example, a few of my teammates are visually impaired and they cannot travel without their partner which doubles their travel budget. Others need adaptation to equipment and making sure there is appropriate accessibility in the countries you train in and compete in.”

Castres said that being on the water has done wonders for her mental and physical health, but also explained that pursuing dragon boating on the national level comes with its own massive set of complications.

“As a national paddler, I do not get to practice with my teammates on a weekly or regular basis as you would with a local team,” she said. “From October to present day, I have only practiced with my team twice. The whole para team is going three days before the regatta to blend together. It will be the first time we will all be together. A huge job for my coach Katy Milne.”

Achieving any kind of funding is also a big hurdle for any aspiring professional athlete in Canada, but is especially bad for dragon boat paddlers.

“As any athlete in Canada will tell you, there simply is no funding or sponsorship,” said Castres. “Especially in a sport that is not in the Olympics.”

“You are lucky to find funding or sponsorship for an athlete over 24 years old. Yes, RBC has a program geared towards a younger group, and Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons support youth teams like hockey and baseball, but nothing for more senior athletes or teams.

Luckily, Castres was able to turn to more local sources for some much-needed moral and financial support.

“I had the fortune of getting help from MP Marc Dalton and MLA Bob D’Eith with Canadian flags, pins, stickers, and pencils to give to other athletes from different countries. My dentist, Dr. Kenneth Fung, will support me with some of my training costs. And Lee Fairley, owner of Ridge Sign Design, made us a beautiful Canadian flag, Go Canada Go, and Genuine Canadian decals for our paddles and water bottles. My massage therapist, Gary Sofko, has helped me with all my aches and pains, and has enabled me to continue with my paddling even when my body says stop.”

“I truly thank them. Every bit of support helps. All the financial costs of travel, training camps, jerseys, meals, and accommodations fall on the Canadian athlete. People are shocked that I paid so much money to represent Canada in a world-stage competition without Canadian government financial aid. Other countries have some financial support for their teams that wear their country’s flag on their jerseys.”

Castres will be joining fellow False Creek Racing Canoe Club member Karen Lutz, along with 29 other crew members, to compete as a PD2 (partial paradragon) team in the 2023 IDBF World Championships, which kick off in Thailand on Aug. 7.

But as she inches closer to the biggest competition of her life, Castres still has plenty of personal obstacles to overcome.

“As a para-athlete struggling with depression, I have to dig deep every day to motivate myself to train, look in the mirror to talk myself up to continue in my paddling journey and simply try to get up in the mornings to tackle another day.”

Despite this, she still recognizes that making the national team is an objectively impressive achievement and is proud to be where she is in life.

”I want to give hope to others that if I can do this as a five-foot-nothing, 55-year-old mother of three and educational assistant for SD42, then anyone can!”

