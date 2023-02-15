Maple Ridge athlete recognized by BC Athletics

Lauren Curtis a finalist for Track and Field Athlete of the Year

Lauren Curtis competes in the hammer throw at the Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge athlete was a finalist for a BC Athletics award recognizing her achievements in track and field.

Lauren Curtis was one of three finalists for the U18 female Track and Field Athlete of the Year for her success in hammer throw in 2022.

Curtis is a member of both the Golden Ears Athletics Club in Maple Ridge and the Kajaks Track and Field Club, based out of Richmond.

The hammer athlete achieved elite status with BC Athletics in 2021 and in 2022, according to Golden Ears Athletics, and is currently ranked number one in the country for three kilogram U18 Women’s Hammer Throw; fifth in North America; and 115th in the world by World Athletics.

Curtis represented the province on Team BC at the Legion Nationals Track and Field Championships in Quebec last year, where she took home gold.

This weekend Curtis is heading to the University of Arizona for a warm weather training camp. An honour, said her mother, because only athletes from the University of British Columbia were invited.

Curtis was nominated with Madison Gordon with the Langley Mustangs for her achievements in heptathlon and Maella Hodgson, who took home the award, with Ocean Athletics in Surrey for achievements in the 800 metre, 1,500 metre, and 3,000 metre events.

Next season Curtis will be throwing a four kilogram hammer for school competitions – the same weight the women’s hammer is at the Olympic level.

She is hoping to be back to Legion’s with Team B.C. and to also compete at the U20 nationals that are to be held in Langley.

BC Athletics is the provincial non-profit amateur sport organization for track and field, road running, marathons/ultras, cross country/trail running, and race walking whose purpose is to promote, encourage and develop the widest participation and the highest proficiency in the sport of athletics.

For more information go to bcathletics.org.

