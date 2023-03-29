Maple Ridge athletes win at UBC Open track and field meet

Former Maple Ridge Ramblers track stars topped the podium at the UBC Open track and field meet over the weekend.

SFU’s Jorrin Lenton won the men’s 400m hurdles event, and the Thunderbirds’ own Jamie Hennessy won the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Lenton posted a time of 54.64 seconds, which was the top time in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference so far this season. The runner from Maple Ridge, is ranked 42nd in NCAA Div. II.

READ ALSO: Herdman laments labour dispute between national teams and Canada Soccer

Hennessey, a senior, finished fourth in the women’s steeple at the 2022 National Championships, and her time of 10:35.77 qualified her to return again this year.

SFU will take part in two California events next week: the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Francisco on Thursday to Saturday, and the Stanford Invitational on Friday and Saturday.