Maple Ridge ball players tournament champions in Arizona

Brayden Wilson and Adrienne Schneider won an Arizona tournament with the Bullpen Baseball Academy. (Special to The News)

Two Maple Ridge hardball standouts took home championship rings from a spring break competition in the U.S.

Brayden Wilson and Adrienne Schneider travelled with the Bullpen Baseball Academy’s under-11 travel team to Arizona on March 18-2o, and won the USSSA Arizona tournament. They went undefeated, and beat another Bullpen team in the semi-finals.

They are both Grade 6 students at c’usqunela Elementary in Maple Ridge, and play for the Surrey-based club team.

