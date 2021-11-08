Maple Ridge baseball star wins a second Gold Glove award

Tyler O’Neill also in the running for a Silver Slugger

Tyler O’Neill tips his hat to the cheering St. Louis Cardinals crowd after hitting a home run. (The News files)

Tyler O’Neill has won his second career Gold Glove award in back-to-back seasons.

The Maple Ridge athlete who plays with the St. Louis Cardinals in Major League Baseball was named the best defensive left fielder in the National League on Sunday.

“Make it two straight Gold Glove Awards for O’Neill, whose bat got the headlines during a breakout campaign at the plate, but whose glove was also a big reason the Cardinals reached the postseason. He led all Major League left fielders with 12 defensive runs saved in 2021,” said Manny Randhawa on the MLB website.

His Cardinals had five gold glove award winners at various positions, which is the first time in league history one team has had that many winners in the same season.

𝙁𝙄𝙑𝙀! A new MLB record! Vote #STLCards now for the Platinum Glove 👉 https://t.co/cmGxtjCewx pic.twitter.com/d5RIBV2CmW — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 8, 2021

O’Neill had a fielding percentage of .962, and committed just nine errors during the season through 1,105 innings.

O’Neill has also been nominated for a silver slugger award, and the winners will be announced on Nov. 11.

In a breakout season, he hit hit .286 with 34 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. He missed time with injury, and played 138 out of 162 games.

He joins hall of famer Larry Walker – another Maple Ridge product – as the only two Canadian baseball players to ever win two Gold Glove awards.

