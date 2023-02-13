Maple Ridge brothers win annual ice fishing derby near Kamloops

Carson Larose (second from right, back row) and Weston Larose (front) caught two of the biggest fishes at the 2023 Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club ice fishing derby. (BJ Moore/Special to The News)

A pair of Maple Ridge brothers have come away as the big winners at this year’s Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club ice fishing derby.

After making the three-hour drive up to Stump Lake, the Larose family competed in the Jan. 29 derby against more than 200 other competitors for the coveted prize of $1,000 for first place.

But in end, it took a couple of young brothers from Maple Ridge to beat out the competition and snag two of the biggest fishes in the derby.

Weston Larose, 9, was the big winner, pulling in a rainbow trout weighing 5 lbs, which was just big enough to earn him first place.

His older brother Carson Larose, 13, had a nearly identical trout with a weight of 4 lbs 15 oz, which tied another competitor’s fish. Therefore, Carson was forced to settle for the third-place prize of $250 as he entered his fish for weigh-in later than the second-place entry.

The Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club called the event a great success and has already said that it’s interested in hosting next year’s event at Stump Lake again.