Curtis Dickson of the Burrards scored a hat-trick in Saturday nights game against the Timbermen. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge Burrards defeat Timbermen Saturday night, Dickson scores hat-trick

Final score was 6-3 for the Burrards

The Burrards defeated the Timbermen in a WLA game Saturday evening in Nanaimo.

Despite being out-shot by the home team 67 to 57, the Burrards came out victorious by a score of 6-3.

Curtis Dickson opened the scoring with an assist by Mike Mallory, followed by a power play goal by Dan Taylor, assisted by Dickson. Dickson scored again in the second period with an assist by Jean-Luc Chetner, giving the Burrards a 3-0 lead heading into the third period.

Third period goals were scored by Taylor, Dickson and Casey Rose.

Goaltender Frank Scigliano and Dickson were named the first two stars of the game with the third going to Evan Messenger of the Timbermen.

The next game for the Burrards will be against the New Westminster Salmonbellies on June 21 at Queens Park Arena.

