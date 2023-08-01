Maple Ridge Burrards finish season with a win

Maple Ridge Burrards finished their 2023 season with a 10-7 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs on July 31. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Burrards wrapped up their 2023 season on Monday as they faced off against the Coquitlam Adanacs.

Despite entering the final matchup with a 3-13-1 record, the Burrards stayed strong and determined, grinding out a 10-7 victory to put a nice little bow of the season.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Burrards start the season with two wins

The Burrards put on a dominating performance during the first period, opening the game with five unanswered goals before the Adanacs rounded out the period with two goals of their own.

The three-goal lead was further improved by the Burrards in the second period as they notched four more goals to the Adanacs’ one additional goal.

However, the Adanacs saw a surge in scoring power throughout the final third of the game, putting up four goals within the first half of the period.

Despite the attempted comeback, the Burrards were able to hold off the opposing team and celebrated the 10-7 victory in front of the home crowd of more than 200 fans.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Burrards find gold at U15 lacrosse provincials

Burrards forward Ryan Jones was the first star of the game thanks to his two goals and five assists that helped his team finish the season on a positive note.

The second star of the game was Clark Walter of the Adanacs, who tallied three assists. The third star went to Burrards defenceman Jackson Suboch.

Lacrossemaple ridge