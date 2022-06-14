Gordie Phillips (7), seen here in earlier action against the Victoria Shamrocks, had two goals and two assists, and was named the game’s second star. (Paul Evans Photography/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Burrards get first win of the season

Burrards beat Lakers Sunday, back in action tonight in Coquitlam

The Maple Ridge Burrards got their first win of the young Western Lacrosse League season on Sunday night, as they downed the Burnaby Lakers 17-10.

Mitchell Nolet was the game’s first star with four goals to lead the Burrards in scoring, while Gordie Phillips was the second star with two goals and two assists. Garrett Winter had three goals and two assists, while Ryan Jones had two goals and four points.

It began as a close contest, with the Burrards up 5-4 until midway through the second period. Then Ridge exploded for five straight goals, and took a lead they would never relinquish.

Brandon Humphrey got the win in net, as he made 54 saves on 64 shots, and also had two assists.

The win comes after two losses by identical 13-12 scores to start the season. But this team can score. Averaging 13.7 goals per game is one of the best offensive showings of the season, and is second only to 14 goals per game posted by the first-place Victoria Shamrocks.

“We’ve got a really good team this year,” said captain DJ Saari after the game. “We’ve got a bunch of young guys – young blood. We had two close games before, against the two top teams, and I think every game we’re getting better.”

The Burrards are on the road this week, taking on the Adanacs on Tuesday night at Coquitlam Sports Centre, and then playing a rematch with the Lakers on Friday night at Burnaby’s Bill Copeland Arena.

Their next home action will be Sunday, June 26 when they host the Nanaimo Timbermen at Cam Neely Arena at 6:30 p.m.

