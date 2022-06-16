The Maple Ridge Burrards will be back in action against the Lakers in Burnaby this Friday. (Paul Evans Photography/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Burrards in Burnaby on Friday night

Suffered loss to Adanacs on Tuesday, fall to 1-3

The Maple Ridge Burrards suffered their third loss of the season on Tuesday night, when they dropped a 12-7 decision to the Adanacs in Coquitlam.

They were stymied by Adanac goaltender Christian Del Bianco, a former Burrard, who was the game’s first star.

Dennon Armstrong had three goals and an assist to lead the Burrards offence, while Will Clayton scored three. Ryan Jones had one goal.

The local Western Lacrosse Association team now has a record of one win and three losses. They will be looking to better that mark in a rematch with the Lakers (1-4) on Friday night at Burnaby’s Bill Copeland Arena.

They Burrards won’t be playing a home game this weekend. Their next home action will be Sunday, June 26 when they host the Nanaimo Timbermen (2-4) at Cam Neely Arena at 6:30 p.m.

