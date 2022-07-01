Maple Ridge Burrards looking to turn losing streak around

Lacrosse fans encouraged to show support at away games in New West and Langley

Maple Ridge Burrards continue their quest for a win. This was a goal attempt against Burnaby earlier this month, when Burrards earned their single win of the season against the Lakers 17-10. (Maple Ridge Burrards/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Burrards fans are being encourage to make a 30-minute drive to New Westminster tonight to show support for the lacrosse team and autism awareness.

The Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) league play gets underway at Queens Park Arena tonight (Thursday, June 30) at 7:30 p.m. when Burrards look for a victory over the Salmonbellies.

During tonight’s game, the team will be promoting autism awareness.

Their last game was against Sunday, when they hosted Nanaimo at Cam Neely.

“Your Burrards found themselves down6-1 after the first period of play,” the team spokesperson posted online.

“The home team dug deep and clawed their way back, eventually getting to a 10 all tie.”

But in the end, Nanaimo was able to finish the game on a four-goal run to a 14-10 final.

Dennon Armstrong lead the Burrards with 2 goals and 4 assists, both Will Clayton and Brett Kujala finished the game with hat tricks and 1 assist each, Gabe Procyk had a goal and 2 assists and Matt Mckee got his first goal of the season.

That leaves the team with one win in regular season play, with five losses. That places them seventh in the WLA rankings.

In addition to tonight’s game away, the next game for the Burrards is Wednesday, July 6, when they continue their road trip and take on the Langley Thunder at Langley Events Centre. Again, the game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Similarly, the team is hoping fans will make the trek south across the bridge to show their support for the players.

