Maple Ridge Burrards lose their WLA season opener

The Maple Ridge Burrards lost a back-and-forth game against the Langley Thunder by a score of 13-12, to drop their Western Lacrosse Association home opener on Sunday night at Cam Neely Arena.

The Thunder jumped out a big 5-1 lead midway through the first period, but then the Burrards had their own string of five unanswered goals and actually owned a 7-6 lead early in the second.

There were four Burrards with five points in the game, as Dennon Armstrong, James Baker, and Garrett Winter each had a goal and four assists. Ryan Jones had two goals and three assists.

Gordie Phillips, Brett Kujala and Mitch McDole each had a pair of goals for the home team.

Brandon Humphrey got the start in net and made 39 saves, as the Burrards were outshot 52-44.

The Thunder were led by Robert Church (four goals, two assists) and Chase Scanlan (six goals).

Former Burrards star Curtis Dickson was in the lineup against them, and had a goal and three points for the Thunder.

On Sunday, June 5, the Burrards host the Victoria Shamrocks, with a 6:30 p.m. start. The Shamrocks started the new season with a 14-10 win over the New Westminster Salmonbellies on Friday.