Maple Ridge Burrards lose to Thunder, Lakers in back-to-back games

WLA squad will next play at home on July 31

The Maple Ridge Burrards played tough defence and got good goaltending against the first-place Langley Thunder on Wednesday. (Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Burrards suffered two losses on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, dashing their playoff homes.

Wednesday, the Western Lacrosse Association’s top team, the Langley Thunder, handed the Burrards a 9-7 defeat.

Langley definitely brought their Thunder from the outset, with a goal just 22 seconds into the game at Langley Events Centre. The teams battled to a 3-3 score after the first period, then the Burrards actually led 5-4 at the mid-point of the game.

But the Thunder closed the second period with three straight goals, then tacked on two more to open the third, to take over the game.

Langley Head coach Curt Malawsky, a longtime Ridge Meadows Burrards coach, gave props to the team in his hometown.

“There are no bad teams in the Western Lacrosse Association. Everyone has got talent; everyone works hard, and everyone has good coaching. It is never an easy night in this league,” Malawsky said. “They (Maple Ridge) are a hungry, young team with something to prove. Throughout the league this year, teams are going after us, which is good, it gets us battle tested.”

Former Burrards were again prominent against their old team. Frankie Scigliano made 34 saves for the Thunder, Curtis Dickson had five points, and Dave Dobbie had six.

For Maple Ridge – which fell to 3-11-1 with the loss – Joel Watson made 48 saves (.842 save percentage) as his team was outshot 57-41.

Offensively, Brett Kujala led the Burrards with a goal and four points while Ryan Jones and Gabe Procyk each had a goal and two assists.

The Burrards suffered an 11-8 loss against the Burnaby Lakers on Tuesday night. Drew Andre scored three goals and had an assist in that game, to lead the Burrards. Isaac Ngyou scored twice.

The Burrards have three games left on the schedule, and finish up the season at home against the Coquitlam Adanacs on July 31, at 7 p.m at Cam Neely Arena.