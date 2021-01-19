Lance Andre is the GM of the Maple Ridge Burrards WLA team. (The News files)

Lance Andre is the GM of the Maple Ridge Burrards WLA team. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Burrards plan to ‘go local’ in upcoming draft

WLA announces draft will be held online Feb. 11

The Maple Ridge Burrards are looking at homegrown talent as they plan for the upcoming draft.

The Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) has scheduled its 2021 Graduating Junior Draft for Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Lance Andre, the GM and president of the Burrards, said the organization made the decision to “go local” as they rebuild into a contender, and traded up in the draft – to second overall – to get another elite player.

“There’s some great young Maple Ridge kids,” Andre said, adding the team will have both its protected pick, of a player from the local association, as well as the first rounder, to invest in a pair of them.

“We should get two impact players right away, who can help us,” he said. “And start building for the future.”

He declined to tip his hand, and say which players the Burrards are interested in.

For the first time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health orders, the WLA will be hosting its draft of B.C.’s top 21-year-old players virtually.

The draft will be webcast live at WLALacrosse.com and hosted by longtime play-by-play commentators and frequent draft hosts Jake Elliott and Brad Challoner. A representative from each team will also appear by video link along with WLA commissioner Paul Dal Monte.

As a result of the pandemic-cancelling the 2020 season, the WLA board of governors has voted to use the standings from the league’s last complete season, in 2019, as the basis for determining this year’s draft order. Draft picks have been assigned in reverse order of the 2019 final regular season standings.After the second overall pick, the Burrards will draft sixth in subsequent rounds.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge’s Malawsky picked first overall in BCJALL draft

READ ALSO: Gaudreau has two points as Flames torch Vancouver Canucks 5-2

For the full, up-to-date draft order, visit WLALacrosse.com. Draft results will be presented live at WLALacrosse.com and on official WLA social media channels.

The WLA and its member teams are preparing to play a 2021 season, said Dal Monte, noting, “We are optimistic that we will be able to put together a schedule and format that will be permitted under public health orders.” Further details will be announced closer to the start of the season.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lacrossemaple ridgePitt MeadowsWLA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gaudreau has 2 points as Flames torch Vancouver Canucks 5-2

Just Posted

Lance Andre is the GM of the Maple Ridge Burrards WLA team. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Burrards plan to ‘go local’ in upcoming draft

WLA announces draft will be held online Feb. 11

A fridge motor in the Knox Cafe led to the 1932 fire that destroyed the main strip of Port Haney. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
More learned about historic Maple Ridge cafe that led to 1932 Port Haney fire

Fire destroyed most of town

First time author Stacey Chomiak is releasing Still Stace in October, 2021. (Special to The News)
First time Maple Ridge author illustrates and writes about reconciling her faith and sexuality

Stacey Chomiak is branching out from a successful career in animation

The speculation and vacancy tax declaration must be filled out by the end of March. (The News files)
SVT declaration packages en route to homeowners in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A penalty will apply to those, not exempted, who don’t pay by due date

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure at Westview in Maple Ridge

Third high school reporting virus in 2021

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth (Black Press files)
B.C. watchdog says mentally ill children and youth retraumatized in hospital

The number of children held under the Mental Health Act has increased an alarming 162 per cent in past decade

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a window display at a store in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The association representing businesses across Metro Vancouver says the costs of COVID-19 continue to mount for its members.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Greater Vancouver business organization says members face uncertain outlook in 2021

Many Greater Vancouver businesses are barely treading water as they enter 2021

A handgun seized by Surrey RCMP. (Photo: Police handout)
Crime Stoppers received 500+ tips about Metro Vancouver guns, gang activity in 2020: report

Metro Vancouver organization ‘urging local residents to keep providing anonymous tips’

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

Canada’s pitch to the Biden team has framed Keystone XL as a more environmentally friendly project than original

The British Columbia Hotel Association (BCHA) sent out a sharply worded release late last week, in which it noted that the Tourism Industry Association of BC recently obtained a ‘legal opinion’ on the matter (Alex Passini photo)
Hotel associations push back against any potential ban on inter-provincial, non-essential travel restrictions

B.C. Premier John Horgan is seeking legal advice on banning non-essential travel

Abbotsford’s Canwest Aero Inc. is offering two pilot training scholarships to celebrate the company’s opening at the Abbotsford International Airport
Abbotsford aviation company offering two free pilot scholarships

Canwest Aero Inc. giving away pair of scholarships valued at $2,500 each

Most Read