Maple Ridge Burrards win major awards in new ALL West

Brandon Humphrey was the ALL West Most Outstanding Goaltender. (Garrett James/Special to The News)

Two players from the Maple Ridge Burrards WLA team were award winners in the Arena Lacrosse League West Division’s inaugural season at the Langley Events Centre.

Goaltender Brandon Humphrey and defender Nick Scott were two of the four major award winners.

The Grizzlies’ Humphrey – who is from Calgary but now lives in Burnaby – was recognized as the ALL West Most Outstanding Goaltender.

The 25-year-old was second in both goals against average (12.12) and total saves (238) while finishing tied for third in save percentage (.770) in the regular season. Those numbers got better in the playoffs, as Humphrey played all four games and finished with a 9.58 GAA and an .843 save percentage. In game two of the ALL Western Division Championship series, Humphrey made 61 saves to give his team a chance as they lost 14-13 in overtime. He faced a barrage of shots in that game – 75-45 for Sea Spray.

“Humps has worked super hard and studied film, building on his already very full skill set,” said Grizzlies coach Rob Williams, who is also the Burrards head coach. “He was the backbone of our team and a leader in the dressing room … a fantastic teammate and friend.

“The season he had should open eyes in the National Lacrosse League.”

Nick Scott played for the Black Fish, and won the Defensive Player of the Year Award. A right-handed transition player from Pitt Meadows, Scott was also the captain of the Black Fish and finished the season with a goal and three points in 10 games.

As a young player – he is only 22 – Scott is still learning the game at a professional level.

“What easily makes up for his mistakes is his relentless effort and desire to compete,” said Black Fish coach Rod Jensen. “It is easy to fix mistakes, but hard to teach effort and desire. He has good feet and can pick up players anywhere on the floor.

He sees a future NLL player.

“Nick had a great attitude and positive leadership on and off the floor (and) he will continue to get better at the little things and will no doubt in my mind play at the highest level.”

The Burrards will start their season on May 29 with a home game against the Langley Thunder at Cam Neely Arena.