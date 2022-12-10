Maple Ridge Christian School wins most sportsmanlike titles at provincials

Both the A girls and A boys volleyball teams were given most sportsmanlike awards

Maple Ridge Christian School sent their boys and girls teams to the 2022 volleyball provincials, with both groups being awarded the most sportsmanlike team titles. (Maple Ridge Christian School/Special to The News)

Although neither of the Maple Ridge volleyball teams that travelled to provincials this past weekend were able to bring back any medals, they didn’t come back empty-handed.

Maple Ridge Christian school sent their boys and girls teams to Duncan and Prince George, respectively, to compete in the 2022 volleyball provincials, with both groups earning the title of most sportsmanlike team in their tournaments.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows volleyball players forced to miss provincials

Having both of their teams win this category is a point of pride for Maple Ridge Christian lead principal Quentin Flokstra.

“We believe this shows the high level of integrity and respect that Hornets athletes play with each and every game; the focus of our athletic programs are to train strong and healthy bodies, work hard, and work together while building up community spirit,” said Flokstra.

Coach Van Dop, who headed the school’s senior girls volleyball team, said that each of his players left everything on the court.

“The girls put up a good fight for every match, with most matches going to three sets, and remained lively and focused,” said Van Dop. “However, the most important takeaway from the tournament was not the final standings, but the relationships the girls fostered with one another and the respect they gained for their opponents.”

RELATED: Maple Ridge girls volleyball team claims district championship for first time

The A girls volleyball team finished in 16th place, with Credo Christian School in Langley winning the tournament.

Congratulations to Credo Christian who brought home the 2022 ‘A’ Girls Volleyball Provincial Championship banner this past weekend! Congrats to all student-athletes who competed hard in the tournament, and a big thank you to coaches and parents for their support. #bannerseason pic.twitter.com/WgIhYRvG63 — BC School Sports (@BCSchoolSports) December 8, 2022

The A boys team did slightly better, finishing their provincials tournament in 12th place, with Vancouver Christian School winning gold.

Congratulations to VCS for bringing home the 2022 Boys ‘A’ Volleyball banner after a stellar performance, and to all student-athletes who came out and gave everything they had on the court. Here are the 1st & 2nd Team All-Stars as well as the final standings! pic.twitter.com/k3nBOiU7ts — BC School Sports (@BCSchoolSports) December 6, 2022

“For our senior boys, we are proud of their accomplishments and the competitive level they showed in all of their matches,” said Flokstra.

“We believe they built strong relationships with one another, setting up the program for long-term success. We are also proud of the respect they gained from their opponents. We are thankful for the work Coach Slater put in when leading this team.”