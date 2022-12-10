Maple Ridge Christian School sent their boys and girls teams to the 2022 volleyball provincials, with both groups being awarded the most sportsmanlike team titles. (Maple Ridge Christian School/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Christian School sent their boys and girls teams to the 2022 volleyball provincials, with both groups being awarded the most sportsmanlike team titles. (Maple Ridge Christian School/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Christian School wins most sportsmanlike titles at provincials

Both the A girls and A boys volleyball teams were given most sportsmanlike awards

Although neither of the Maple Ridge volleyball teams that travelled to provincials this past weekend were able to bring back any medals, they didn’t come back empty-handed.

Maple Ridge Christian school sent their boys and girls teams to Duncan and Prince George, respectively, to compete in the 2022 volleyball provincials, with both groups earning the title of most sportsmanlike team in their tournaments.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows volleyball players forced to miss provincials

Having both of their teams win this category is a point of pride for Maple Ridge Christian lead principal Quentin Flokstra.

“We believe this shows the high level of integrity and respect that Hornets athletes play with each and every game; the focus of our athletic programs are to train strong and healthy bodies, work hard, and work together while building up community spirit,” said Flokstra.

Coach Van Dop, who headed the school’s senior girls volleyball team, said that each of his players left everything on the court.

“The girls put up a good fight for every match, with most matches going to three sets, and remained lively and focused,” said Van Dop. “However, the most important takeaway from the tournament was not the final standings, but the relationships the girls fostered with one another and the respect they gained for their opponents.”

RELATED: Maple Ridge girls volleyball team claims district championship for first time

The A girls volleyball team finished in 16th place, with Credo Christian School in Langley winning the tournament.

The A boys team did slightly better, finishing their provincials tournament in 12th place, with Vancouver Christian School winning gold.

“For our senior boys, we are proud of their accomplishments and the competitive level they showed in all of their matches,” said Flokstra.

“We believe they built strong relationships with one another, setting up the program for long-term success. We are also proud of the respect they gained from their opponents. We are thankful for the work Coach Slater put in when leading this team.”

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High School SportsLocal Sportsmaple ridgeVolleyball

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks win streak hits five games

Just Posted

A vehicle struck a pedestrian at Ford Detour Road and McTavish Road on the evening of Dec. 9. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
Late-night collision shuts down Pitt Meadows road for several hours

Maple Ridge Christian School sent their boys and girls teams to the 2022 volleyball provincials, with both groups being awarded the most sportsmanlike team titles. (Maple Ridge Christian School/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Christian School wins most sportsmanlike titles at provincials

Doug Bried and Dorothy Bried dedicated their massive Christmas display at 19528 117 Ave. to their deceased neighbour. (Dorothy Bried/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows family dedicates Christmas display to deceased neighbour

<em>Our Christmas Moment</em> will be taking place in the music room at Westacres. (Special to The News)
Unique Maple Ridge Christmas concert to benefit Salvation Army kettles