Maple Ridge club invites new curlers to try their sport

Curlers get back on the ice last weekend. (Special to The News)

The Golden Ears Winter Club just kicked off their curling season over the weekend with their annual Western Summer Spiel, and now they are inviting new curlers to try their sport this weekend.

There will be an open house at the club on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and anyone is welcome to try and curl a rock for the first time. The club is at Planet Ice Maple Ridge on Golden Ears Way.

“We welcome all ages to come out and try our game,” said office manager Shannon Joanisse. “All you need is clean runners and warm stretchy clothing, we provide all the equipment and instructors will be on hand to help.”

She said the club has leagues for beginner curlers, seniors, women, men, mixed, open leagues and a thriving junior program for those aged eight to 19.

After people try the sport Saturday, and decide they like it, the club will provide some mentoring.

“We welcome all skill levels, our Adult Learn to Curl Clinics will run Sept. 23 and 30 from 7-9 p.m., no equipment required, come learn all about curling,” she said. “If you enjoy the experience, we can transition our curlers into a Thursday Beginners league.”

READ ALSO: Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in events

READ ALSO: Athlete to run 24 hours in Maple Ridge to raise funds for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey

“We have a lounge to enjoy a drink after curling, it’s a very fun and social activity for everyone.”

Joanisse said the club is looking forward to a more typical year of competition, after a season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After coming off a tough year last season, we are super excited for what we hope for is a more normal year here at the club,” she said. “Our leagues start up the week of Sept. 13th.”