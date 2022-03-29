Maple Ridge club offers chance to try lawn bowling

Coach Ray Wakeman and the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club are looking for new members. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Sunday is opening day at the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club, and that will be followed shortly by three open houses where people can try their hand at the sport.

Marg Wakeman, membership chair for the club, said the first of three open houses will happen on April 9, from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m. People are invited to “come and try rolling bowls to see if they would like to continue and take lessons and eventually join the club.”

Her husband Ray is a club coach, and will give newcomers an introduction to the game. Those who see potential can pay $25 for five lessons, but that amount will be taken off their annual dues should they join the club, Marg explained. It costs $130 for a season.

There will be another open house on April 30, and again on May 21.

The club had been hit hard by closures caused by the C OVID-19 pandemic, but has been growing again, and has a membership of more than 100.

It’s a fun and challenging sport, which Marg likens to curling, because the balls curve as they roll toward the jack. But she said it is also social, with potlucks, barbecues and beverages at the clubhouse.

READ ALSO: Canada’s Einarson earns women’s world curling bronze in 8-7 extra-end win over Sweden

With the season just beginning, it’s the perfect time to join, she said. Sunday will see opening festivities starting at noon, with a piper to add some pomp to the event, all the players dressed in the traditional white, a couple of games, and a potluck.

Anyone interested can email margs_mail@shaw.ca