Awards Julie Bryson has won over the years. (Special to The News)

Awards Julie Bryson has won over the years. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge coach shooting to keep her sport alive

Julie Bryson says not many clubs left for target sports

Julie Bryson is concerned about the future of target sports in British Columbia.

The coach and target sports athlete who calls Maple Ridge home says clubs have been closing down across the Lower Mainland.

Target sports are shooting sports including, air rifle, air pistol, .22 calibre and archery.

“When I grew up there was one in West Vancouver – it’s gone; one in North Vancouver – it’s gone; two in Burnaby went, then the New Westminster one, which is now gone,” said Bryson.

Now, she said, there is one club left in Port Coquitlam and they may only have two years left on their lease. In Langley, the city took back some of the property and now, noted Bryson, there is not enough space to have an outdoor range.

Bryson doesn’t coach in Maple Ridge because, she said, neither the Thompson Mountain Sportsmen Association nor the Pitt Meadows Gun Club have the facilities that she requires to coach athletes in .22 calibre and air rifle target shooting.

RELATED: Extreme pistol championships blazing away in Pitt Meadows

She now teaches her beloved sport at the Richmond Rod and Gun Club.

Bryson first got into the sport around 30 years ago. Her first sport of choice was show jumping horses. When she gave up show jumping her nieces and nephews, who lived in New Westminster, convinced her to join them at the range.

“So I went shooting with them and I got hooked,” she said.

“I liked the mindset of it. It’s you and the gun and a piece of paper,” said Bryson who is currently the BC Target Sports rifle director.

With air rifle, she said, students are shooting at something smaller than the head of pin from about 18 metres away. For .22 calibre indoor, the target is about the size of the end of an eraser.

Bryson learned under the coach who was teaching out of Sapperton at the time and after three years she began competing in the sport.

“And I started winning.”

The first competition she ever won was at the Sapperton Fish and Game Club where they held a yearly women’s competition. In 2006, 2007, 2015 and 2016 she received the Ladies Marksman award at the club.

Bryson would also end up capturing four bronze medals in province-wide competitions, and in 2005 she took home the bronze at the national championships.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows Gun Club fires back at critics

Bryson started coaching in 2011, and now has two students under her leadership – one of which has been chosen by Team Canada to go to the Pan Am Games in Peru, hopefully this fall, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic. Bryson is hoping this will pave his road to the Olympics.

There’s no age limit on the sport, she said, other than being able to hold a gun. Participants range from 9-years to 99-years-old, she noted.

Historically, though gender equality has been an issue.

When Bryson started out, in a .22 calibre match, women only shot at 40 targets while men shot at 60. And, as recently as 2016, Bryson remembers a senior female athlete who was denied a championship because of her gender.

However the rules have changed men and women are now treated equally.

What Bryson loves most about the sport is the solitude.

“You are in your own head, you are in your own space. You learn a lot about yourself, self control,” noted Bryson, who, has her sight set on coaching for Canada.

Ultimately, though, she wants to keep the sport alive.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Julie Bryson. (Special to The News)

Julie Bryson. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

Just Posted

The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Metro Vancouver announces $150,000 in cultural grants

Eligible Maple Ridge -Pitt Meadows organizations have until May 10 to apply

Julie Bryson with some of her students. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge coach shooting to keep her sport alive

Julie Bryson says not many clubs left for target sports

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles in Pitt Meadows and are asking for witness or video. (Black Press files)
Off-duty police dog team tracks down suspect in Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for witnesses, security camera footage

Architect’s drawing of Onni’s Golden Ears Business Park Phase four. (Special to The News)
Onni’s designs “massive improvement” in Pitt Meadows says Meachen

Council reviews fourth phase of Golden Ears Business Park

Greene’s ring was found on a boardwalk in Prince Edward Island. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman’s lost ring found on P.E.I. boardwalk

Melissa Greene’s father carved the Haida-design gold ring for her 19th birthday

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down from pre-pandemic levels amid COVID restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Most Read