Maple Ridge coaches named to Team BC for box lacrosse

Rob Williams and Will Lockwood have both coached for Team BC in previous years

Will Lockwood will be coaching the Team BC U13 girls box lacrosse team for the 2023 season. (BC Cancer Foundation/Special to The News)

The BC Lacrosse Association (BCLA) has named the coaches for the 2023 Team BC boys and girls box lacrosse teams, with two Maple Ridge coaches making the list.

Will Lockwood will be serving as the head coach for the U13 girls team for the upcoming season, while Rob Williams will be heading up the U17 boys team.

Lockwood is currently the head of player and coach development for the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association, and led the U13 Tier 1 team to a first-place finish at the 2023 BCLA U13 Field Lacrosse Provincials.

He will be returning to coach the U13 girls box team after helping them win gold at last year’s Provincial Championships.

Williams has a long history with Ridge Meadows lacrosse, having played Senior A career for the Maple Ridge Burrards.

Since swapping out his jersey for a clipboard, Williams has been able to lead local lacrosse teams to several major victories, including a Western Lacrosse Association Championship title.

Williams is no stranger to coaching Team BC, but will be moving up an age group this year after leading the previous U15 boys box lacrosse team to a silver medal in 2022.

Both coaches will be overseeing their respective team’s district tryout camp in April.