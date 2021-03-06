Dean and Shannon Joanisse.

Dean and Shannon Joanisse.

Maple Ridge curling club weathers COVID-19

Golden Ears Winter Club closing soon, hopes for Labour Day bonspiel

Of just three curling clubs in the Lower Mainland that have managed to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, one is Maple Ridge’s own Golden Ears Winter Club.

The club is managed by the husband-wife team of Shannon (office manager) and Dean (GM and ice technician) Joanisse. They are well known in the curling world – Dean having skipped teams at the Brier, and Shannon competing at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. And they have been a champion management team – out of approximately 18 curling clubs in the Lower Mainland, Maple Ridge is one of the few that has continued to have curling.

All clubs opened in October with competitive curling leagues, but after just over a month of play came the challenge of public health orders prohibiting adult sports.

READ ALSO: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

They weren’t allowed to host games, but they could practise, but only with about one-quarter as many people using the ice as during regular league games. Adult curlers generally don’t practise much – they play games weekly.

“We had to reinvent the wheel, and sell that to our membership as something worthwhile,” said Dean.

It worked for the first half of the season. They offered a video showing sanitation and other safety protocols that would be offered, and the membership got on board – about 85 per cent of the club’s 450 members signed up.

“We were hoping to get 75 per cent, so that was great,” said Dean.

The club was a great place for people to get away from the doldrums of Coronavirus isolating.

“It’s been a great escape,” said Shannon.

In the second half of the season, they lost a lot more. The 50 junior members – part of a strong club junior program – were allowed to have competitive games, and had a near-normal season. But only about 100 adults signed up for the second half.

The board of the non-profit club weighed the costs, and decided it was enough to keep the doors open.

The action on the cold side of the glass is important, but the warm side – the lounge area and social life – are also critical to a curling club. Golden Ears didn’t serve food, but the lounge remained a safe and hospitable meeting place. Friday nights have been lively, and generated some revenue for the club.

The safety protocols have worked – there have been no cases of COVID-19 at the club.

So the managers look back on the 2020-2021 season as a comparative success.

“We’ve had a good year, as far as that we’ve persevered,” said Dean.

Shannon said it is a close club, and has been on the grow in recent years, so it was good not to lose all their momentum.

“Dean and I, our life is curling. It’s our passion, and we just want to see the club getting through this,” she said.

On March 20, they will close the doors for the season. They plan to re-open on the Labour Day weekend for a summer bonspiel, and hope that by then adult sports competition will be back.

“If all goes well, we will be open for that,” said Shannon. “We haven’t been able to run an event, so it’s hopefully going to be a huge celebration.”

READ ALSO: B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

Until then, they invite new curlers to still come and book ice, and learn the sport. In the coming weeks, call the club at 604-463-4813.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Walter Gretzky remembered as a man with a ‘heart of gold’ at funeral

Just Posted

Dean and Shannon Joanisse.
Maple Ridge curling club weathers COVID-19

Golden Ears Winter Club closing soon, hopes for Labour Day bonspiel

Whonnock artist Gloria Stanley has placed rocks painted to look like eyes in the nooks of trees along trails in Maple Ridge and Mission. (Gloria Stanley/Special to The News)
Eyes adorn trails in Maple Ridge and Mission

Maple Ridge artist Gloria Stanley placed the first one in January

Steven Kotyk sent in this photo of the Golden Ears Bridge taken from Wharf Street in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Golden Ears Bridge makes for stunning backdrop in icy Maple Ridge photo

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Pitt Meadows council off base with RCMP building estimate

Pitt Meadows resident said small community can’t afford new detachment for $18- to $24-million

The Easter Bunny stopped off at Krystal Creek Riding in Pitt Meadows last year for a brief visit during his rounds. (Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows looks to make Easter enjoyable for young residents

Parents can register their kids for a self-guided scavenger hunt starting March 8

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

Victoria man Brett Andersen is asking for people’s help to secure him one of eight free tickets to the moon. (Screenshot/@brettandersen Instagram)
Victoria man wants your help securing a free ticket to the moon

Japanese billionaire offering eight people a trip to the moon

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Aquarium users in B.C. warned after invasive mussels found at pet store

Conservation officers were told the mussels after found in a moss ball from a Terrace pet store.

Hockey hall-of-fame legend Wayne Gretzky, right, watches the casket of his father, Walter Gretzky, as it is carried from the church during a funeral service in Brantford, Ont., Saturday, March 6, 2021. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky remembered as a man with a ‘heart of gold’ at funeral

The famous hockey father died Thursday at age 82 after battling Parkinson’s disease

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The family of injured Willoughby resident Ronald Gerald Jesso is hoping someone saw something that will help solve the mystery of how he came to be so badly hurt on the morning of Feb. 22. Jesso is still in hospital. (Jesso family/Special to Langley Advance Times)
An appeal to help solve the mystery of an injured Langley man

Family of Ronald Gerald Jesso asks witnesses to come forward

Donald Alan Sweet was once an all star CFL kicker who played for the Montreal Alouettes and Montreal Concordes over a 13-year career. Photo courtesy of Mission RCMP.
Retired B.C. teacher and star CFL kicker charged for assault, sexual crimes against former students

Donald Sweet taught in Mission School District for 10 years, investigators seek further witnesses

During a press event on March 6, Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, addressed a deadly shooting that occurred in Metchosin the night before. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
One man shot dead on Vancouver Island in ‘targeted incident’

Highway 14 reopens following multi-hour closure for investigation

B.C. RCMP Lower Mainland District officer, Asst. Commissioner Stephen Thatcher presents RCMP blankets to (from left) Chief James Hobart, Chief Maureen Chapman, Chief Derek Epp and Chief Mark Point. (RCMP)
Historic agreement significantly expands Indigenous role in Lower Mainland policing

Community Safety Agreement builds relationship of ‘trust, communication and prevention,’ says Chief

Most Read