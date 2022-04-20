Maple Ridge cyclist competes at Belgium open

Maple Ridge cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster posted some good results at the Belgium Open Track Meeting in Ghent over the weekend.

The former junior world champion has spent months training, and is now with the Canadian National Team in Europe.

She and teammate Ariane Bonhomme finished third in the women’s elite madison relay event, in a field of 14 teams from across Europe.

Individually, the 23-year-old she also finished fourth in the elimination race, and had two other top-ten finishes at the race.

The Canadian endurance squad comprised of Coles-Lyster, Mathias Guillemette, Jackson Kinniburgh and Ethan Ogrodniczuk was joined by Olympian Ariane Bonhomme, Track World Cup medallists Devaney Collier and Chris Ernst, as well as former Canadian champion Ngaire Barraclough at the competition in Belgium.

Her next event will be the the first Track Nations Cup event of the season on April 21-24 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Coles-Lyster competes in both track and road cycling, and is no stranger to international success. She was Canada’s first junior world champion in track cycling in 2017. She also won bronze in the omnium at the 2016 Junior Track World Championships. She had success in the UCI Track Champions League in Europe last year.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge enforcer will take part in pay-per-view hockey fights

READ ALSO: Hurdler Lenton sets new personal best time in California meet

Cyclingmaple ridgePitt Meadows