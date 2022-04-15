Maple Ridge cyclist in Europe with Team Canada

Maggie Coles-Lyster is on the road again, competing in Europe. (Special to The News)

Team Canada is heading to Europe for the start of the track cycling season, and Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster will be with the team.

After months of training and preparation, the Canadian National Team will kick off the international track cycling calendar with the Belgium Open Track Meeting in Ghent, on April 15 to 17, followed by the first Track Nations Cup of the season from April 21 to 24 in Glasgow, Great Britain.

The endurance squad comprised of Coles-Lyster, Mathias Guillemette, Jackson Kinniburgh and Ethan Ogrodniczuk will be joined by Olympian Ariane Bonhomme, Track World Cup medallists Devaney Collier and Chris Ernst, as well as former Canadian champion Ngaire Barraclough at the C1 competition in Belgium.

The team will then head to Glasgow for the first Track Nations Cup of the year, where they will be met by the sprint squad led by Olympians Kelsey Mitchell, Lauriane Genest and Nick Wammes.

READ ALSO:Maple Ridge cyclist on the podium in Lithuania

With only three Track Nations Cup this season, the sprint team will be looking to gain as many qualification points as possible for the Track Cycling World Championships, where the squad is aiming to qualify for the team sprint events.

Coles-Lyster competes in both track and road cycling, and is no stranger to international success. She was Canada’s first junior world champion in track cycling in 2017. She also won bronze in the omnium at the 2016 Junior Track World Championships. She had success in the UCI Track Champions League in Europe last year.