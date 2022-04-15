Maggie Coles-Lyster is on the road again, competing in Europe. (Special to The News)

Maggie Coles-Lyster is on the road again, competing in Europe. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge cyclist in Europe with Team Canada

Coles-Lyster will compete in Belgium this weekend

Team Canada is heading to Europe for the start of the track cycling season, and Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster will be with the team.

After months of training and preparation, the Canadian National Team will kick off the international track cycling calendar with the Belgium Open Track Meeting in Ghent, on April 15 to 17, followed by the first Track Nations Cup of the season from April 21 to 24 in Glasgow, Great Britain.

The endurance squad comprised of Coles-Lyster, Mathias Guillemette, Jackson Kinniburgh and Ethan Ogrodniczuk will be joined by Olympian Ariane Bonhomme, Track World Cup medallists Devaney Collier and Chris Ernst, as well as former Canadian champion Ngaire Barraclough at the C1 competition in Belgium.

The team will then head to Glasgow for the first Track Nations Cup of the year, where they will be met by the sprint squad led by Olympians Kelsey Mitchell, Lauriane Genest and Nick Wammes.

READ ALSO:Maple Ridge cyclist on the podium in Lithuania

With only three Track Nations Cup this season, the sprint team will be looking to gain as many qualification points as possible for the Track Cycling World Championships, where the squad is aiming to qualify for the team sprint events.

Coles-Lyster competes in both track and road cycling, and is no stranger to international success. She was Canada’s first junior world champion in track cycling in 2017. She also won bronze in the omnium at the 2016 Junior Track World Championships. She had success in the UCI Track Champions League in Europe last year.

READ ALSO: New Canadian Premier League pro soccer team to play out of Langley

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cyclingmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Young Canadian rugby team looks to find consistency at Canada Sevens tournament

Just Posted

Maggie Coles-Lyster is on the road again, competing in Europe. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cyclist in Europe with Team Canada

Haney Seahorses swimmer Joel Blanco won a bronze medal at the Bell Canadian Swimming Trials. (Special to The News)
Haney Seahorses swimmer wins bronze on national stage

Grade 7 student Riley Campbell has raised $1,300 selling cookies to help soon-to-arrive Ukrainian refugees. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A Maple Ridge group helping Ukrainian refugees to get $1,300 from a Grade 7 girl

Jack Emberly, environmentalist and columnist for The News, has been longlisted for a CBC writing award. (The News files)
Two Maple Ridge writers longlisted for CBC writing award