Maple Ridge cyclist on the podium in Lithuania

Coles-Lyster follows up gold in Spain earlier this month with a silver medal

Maggie Coles-Lyster is in second place in the series standings. (The News files)

Maple Ridge cycling sensation Maggie Coles-Lyster had a big weekend with Team Canada over the weekend.

The team was at the UCI Track Champions League in Lithuania, and three athletes finished in the medals, including the professional cyclist who got her start with Local Ride Racing in her hometown.

Coles-Lyster was the first Canadian on the podium, as she took a silver medal in the women’s scratch race – an endurance race. She was beaten by Kate Archibald of Great Britain, who took gold.

Canadian Lauriane Genes then took silver in the women’s sprint, then Kelsey Mitchell won a bronze in the women’s keirin event.

Coles-Lyster took gold in the women’s scratch race at the UCI Track Champions League in Spain earlier this month. It was the first-ever event in the five-round series, in which athletes accumulate points toward an overall final honour in four different categories. The tournament features the best cyclists in the world.

Coles-Lyster also finished fourth in the elimination event, and that Strong showing leaves her in second place in the overall standings.

The third round in the UCI Track Champions League will be held on Friday and Saturday in London, England.

