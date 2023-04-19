Maple Ridge cyclist racing in Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup

Maggie Coles-Lyster has been racing with the Zaaf Cycling Team this year. (Maggie Coles-Lyster Instagram)

Maple Ridge cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster will be competing with Team Canada this week in Ontario, against some of the best in the world.

Cycling Canada will host more than 300 athletes from 50 nations in Milton, Ont., for the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup from April 20-23.

Endurance riders Erin Attwell, Maggie Coles-Lyster, Sarah Van Dam and Olympian Ariane Bonhomme aim to show their strength on home soil.

“The Nations Cup is an opportunity to earn points for Olympic qualification,” said Dan Proulx, head coach at Cycling Canada. “It’s a battle just to qualify for the Games. Many of the best nations will be in Milton to take advantage of the fast track and timing of this event. Canada has a very talented and ambitious group of athletes and coaches who will be gaining a lot from this opportunity – performing under pressure and in the spotlight. The athletes have trained hard and are hoping to improve on the performances they did in the first two Nations Cup of the year.”

Current Scratch World Champion Dylan Bibic will race in front of a home crowd, gearing up for the team pursuit alongside local riders from the Milton region, Carson Mattern and Olympian Michael Foley. They will be joined by Mathias Guillemette.

Olympic sprint medallists Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest will be looking to gain valuable points to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games alongside teammates Sarah Orban and Jackie Boyle.

On the men’s side, multiple-time Canadian Champion James Hedgecock will be on the hunt for those crucial points with Olympian Nick Wammes and teammates Ryan Dodyk and Tyler Rorke.

With all athletes on a mission to qualify for Paris 2024, this last round of the 2023 UCI Tissot Track Nations Cup series will see some of the best riders from around the globe competing.

