Maple Ridge cyclist starts season strong

Maple Ridge cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster has hit the ground rolling in 2019, and if her early season results are any indication, great things could be on the horizon.

Coles-Lyster took the victory at the prestigious Tour of Somerville, the oldest bike race in the U.S. It was held at the end of May.

This win follows on the heels of winning the Green Jersey at the Chico Stage Race back in March and, most recently, taking second place in the criterium at the Tour of the Gila while racing with Team Canada.

“I have had a much better start to this year’s racing season over last year” said Coles-Lyster.

“Last year, I had to battle through multiple concussions, along with the politics involved with being a competitive, female cyclist in Canada. This year, my head is clear, and I am back to my competitive, winning ways.”

Coles-Lyster, the 2017 Junior Points Race World Champion, has moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania for the summer to race with her Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team.

She will train and compete in local criteriums while racing June’s UCI races at the famed Valley Preferred Cycling Center, better known as T-Town.

“This year, there are five UCI race weekends for me to compete against some of the world’s top track riders. This will also allow me to gain UCI points to make me eligible for up-coming World Cups,” she said.