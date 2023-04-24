Maggie Coles-Lyster (right) and the rest of the Canadian women’s pursuit team won bronze. (Michel Guillemette Sports Photography/Special to The News)

Maggie Coles-Lyster (right) and the rest of the Canadian women’s pursuit team won bronze. (Michel Guillemette Sports Photography/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge cyclist wins bronze in international event

Coles-Lyster medals with Canadian women’s team pursuit

Maple Ridge cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster had a podium finish at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup in Milton, Ontario over the weekend.

Coles-Lyster took bronze in the women’s team pursuit event on Friday.

Racing together for the first time in the event, Sarah Van Dam, Coles-Lyster, Ariane Bonhomme and Erin Attwell finished third, powered by the cheering of their home crowd. They narrowly beat Team USA, placing behind Germany (silver) and Great Britain (gold).

“This gives us confidence. We’re a new team and since the Tokyo Games, we’ve been trying to rebuild our program,” commented Olympian Bonhomme. “We knew we were capable of doing this but everything needed to come together on race day. We’ve been trying for more than a year and today everything worked out. We know that this is the start of something special.”

Then on Sunday the Maple Ridge racer did four intense races in the omnium event, finishing seventh.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge cyclist claims third-best Canadian performance at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

“It’s a complex sport and there are so many details to refine,” Cycling Canada head coach Dan Proulx said.

“Rather than focus on the outcome, we have to make sure the training process and racing execution is optimized. If we do that, the results will take care of themselves. Obviously, we’re focused on Games qualification now. Our next points opportunity will be at the Pan American Championships in early June.”

Coles-Lyster has been left without a team, and a recent online post showed some of the uncertainty she is facing. Her Spanish team ZAAF has had financial problems, and her earlier B&B Hotels team disbanded.

“From B&B Hotels to ZAAF Cycling Team it’s felt like a whirlwind of highs and lows, stress, excitement of being back racing in Europe and lots of question marks,” she wrote on Instagram before the weekend of racing in Ontario.

“Due to worsening issues and conditions on ZAAF Cycling Team, I could no longer keep racing for them.

“Now I get to take a breath, put this energy into the Milton Nations Cup this week and sort out what the rest of my year will look like.”

READ ALSO: ‘This is his time’: O’Reilly demonstrating priceless playoff value for Maple Leafs

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cyclingmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers

Just Posted

Maggie Coles-Lyster (right) and the rest of the Canadian women’s pursuit team won bronze. (Michel Guillemette Sports Photography/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cyclist wins bronze in international event

Members of IERT surrounded a vehicle stopped on Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon in connection to a Port Moody kidnapping. (Neil Corbett/The News)
UPDATE: Five arrested in kidnapping, including vehicle takedown in Maple Ridge

Students at Harry Hooge Elementary demonstrate a dance for the festival of Holi, a Hindu celebration most commonly known as the Festival of Colours. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Students celebrate culture at a Maple Ridge elementary school

BC United leader Kevin Falcon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
PAINFUL TRUTH: What’s in a party name?