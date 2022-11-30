Maple Ridge cyclist medals in Paris race

Maple Ridge cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster had a podium finish in the UCI Track Champions League races on Saturday in France.

The prestigious new racing event was held at Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, which will also be the site of events during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Coles-Lyster is one of five Canadians racing in the Champions League, and took bronze in the women’s elimination race.

Go go power rangeeeeers 💙❤️💛💚 How cool is that? Team Canada came to the UCI Track Champions League with custom painted bikes that look awesome 😍 And guess what, you can even buy them, check out @CyclingCanada's profile for more info. 📷 @PaulineBallet #UCITCL pic.twitter.com/w93yGVwUIJ — UCI Track Champions League (@UCITCL) November 11, 2022

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge cyclist chosen as a hometown hero

That placing leaves her just a point out of third place in the overall event standings.

She competes in the endurance events in Track Champions League, and earlier races this year were in Mallorca, Spain and Berlin, Germany. Coles Lyster finished fourth in the elimination race in Spain. There will be two more races in London, England on Dec. 2 and 3.

“Can’t wait to put on a show for the sold out crowd as well as some friends and family this weekend for Round 4 and the Finale,” she posted on Instagram.

Coles-Lyster is looking to build on a successful summer, that saw her win bronze at the Commonwealth Games during the summer, in the 10km scratch race.