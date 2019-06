(Contributed) Maple Ridge resident Chris Webb in his #20 Chevrolet Monte Carlo currently sits fifth in the Sports Car Club of B.C. Grand Touring Championship. Webb is hoping to gain valuable points and move up the leader board this weekend with three points-paying races at the “Dash for Dads” weekend at the Mission Raceway Park road course. More info is available at www.sccbc.net. All Dads get free admission.