Maple Ridge driver races against the clock to become a top 3 driver in his category

A Maple Ridge driver, Alex Zuccaro, will be tearing up Mission Raceway Park this weekend as he tries to break into the top three positions for the Pro-3 championship.

Zuccaro is no stranger to this competition, having raced on the Speed-Fanatics Motorsports Circuit several times, and is currently seeded as the number four driver in the Sports Car Club of BC (SCCBC) Pro-3 rankings.

Earlier this year, Zuccaro completed his novice race program and was awarded his senior race license, which SCCBC track photographer Brent Martin, explains is a really big deal.

“After Alex took the race driver training course, he had to complete three races without incident and was then upgraded to a senior license, which allows him to race with all of the other regular racers and travel to other tracks to compete,” said Martin.

As part of the Pro-3 championship, Zuccaro will be racing his 1984 BMW with other BMW 325 vehicles at the Mission track.

With only three race weekends remaining in the season, Zuccaro hopes that he can break into the top three rankings to make his debut senior race season even more impressive.

