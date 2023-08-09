Maple Ridge equestrian team flying high at home

Empire Equestrian riders place well at Dog Days of Summer Hunter Jumper Show

It is a photo of Keira Marguerite aboard Hemi, with coach Kaitlyn Harbour presenting first award in the Empire Equestrian Mini Medal. (Marion Photography Divine Equine/Special to The News)

Over the weekend, riders with the Empire Equestrian team competed at their hometown Maple Ridge Equi-Sport Center, in the Dog Days of Summer Hunter Jumper Show.

Coach Kaitlyn Harbour led the team of seven horses and seven riders to great results. The riders competed in a team relay, a mini medal, a jumper derby as well as hunter and jumper classes based on style, speed and fault-free rounds.

Some of the highlights:

• Emma Ahnert and Hermione – 1st and 2nd placings in the 18” Hunter

• Coralee Payment and Oliver – 2’ Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion

• Kaitlyn Harbour and Attie – .70 Jumper Champion

• Hannah Pringle and Keeno – 4th/6th .70 Jumpers

• Keira Marguerite and Hemi – 1st Empire Mini Medal, 3rd Team Relay

• Charlie Williamson and Finnegan – 6th/7th .85 Jumpers

• Hannah Pringle and Maisy – 1st and 3rd .90 Empire Jumpers

The team is working towards their next competitions at the Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, and at MREC on Aug. 31-Sept. 3 for the Labo0ur Day Classic Hunter Jumper Show.