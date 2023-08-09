It is a photo of Keira Marguerite aboard Hemi, with coach Kaitlyn Harbour presenting first award in the Empire Equestrian Mini Medal. (Marion Photography Divine Equine/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge equestrian team flying high at home

Empire Equestrian riders place well at Dog Days of Summer Hunter Jumper Show

Over the weekend, riders with the Empire Equestrian team competed at their hometown Maple Ridge Equi-Sport Center, in the Dog Days of Summer Hunter Jumper Show.

Coach Kaitlyn Harbour led the team of seven horses and seven riders to great results. The riders competed in a team relay, a mini medal, a jumper derby as well as hunter and jumper classes based on style, speed and fault-free rounds.

Some of the highlights:

• Emma Ahnert and Hermione – 1st and 2nd placings in the 18” Hunter

• Coralee Payment and Oliver – 2’ Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion

• Kaitlyn Harbour and Attie – .70 Jumper Champion

• Hannah Pringle and Keeno – 4th/6th .70 Jumpers

• Keira Marguerite and Hemi – 1st Empire Mini Medal, 3rd Team Relay

• Charlie Williamson and Finnegan – 6th/7th .85 Jumpers

• Hannah Pringle and Maisy – 1st and 3rd .90 Empire Jumpers

The team is working towards their next competitions at the Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, and at MREC on Aug. 31-Sept. 3 for the Labo0ur Day Classic Hunter Jumper Show.

