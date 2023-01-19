Maple Ridge football association struggles to support spring leagues

Meadow Ridge Knights spring tackle football is returning for first time in 3 years

The Meadow Ridge Knights offer spring tackle football for kids aged 14-18. (Scotty W. Photography/Special to The News)

With the spring season right around the corner, many sports groups are starting up once again, but the Meadow Ridge Football Association has been left wondering whether or not it’ll even have enough for a team.

Nolan Logue, second vice president of the association, explained that the numbers have been suffering due to a lack of public awareness and a forced two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was amazed when talking to parents from other sports, how many didn’t realize that we have football available,” said Logue.

For the spring tackle leagues, which are currently open for registration, Logue said that the Meadow Ridge Football Association had 53 registrations in 2019, but that number decreased to 42 registrations in 2020.

This makes spring tackle football the second least-popular league in the association.

Now, the association isn’t sure how many kids it will have sign up, which is why it’s refused to set a fee amount and has not determined whether the league will be a 9-man or 12-man format.

“The fee is set at zero as we are hoping to get enough for a team before we set the fee,” the association explained.

But things look even worse for the fall flag leagues, which Logue explained has the lowest turnout.

“It’s only available for ages five to seven. Most kids will start playing tackle in the fall at the Atom level when they turn eight,” said Logue.

“Our board is working on getting out in the community more to make people aware that football is available in our community.”

Logue believes that offering football to the local youth serves as a major benefit to the community and needs to be properly supported.

“Football is the ultimate team sport. There is a spot on the field for every player, no matter their size or athletic ability.”

The Meadows Ridge Football Association currently offers spring bantam tackle for kids born between 2008-09, and spring midget tackle for those born between 2005-07.

The spring tackle season runs from Mar. 7 to June 30, with registration available at www.meadowridgeknights.com.