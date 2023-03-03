The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior girls are competing in the provincial championships. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior girls are competing in the provincial championships. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge girls competing at provincial basketball championships

Ramblers had a win and a loss through first two games

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior girls are competing in the BC School Sports Girls Provincial Basketball Championships at the Langley Events Centre from March 1-4.

Battling in the 3A tournament, the Ramblers went in as the ninth seeded team, and faced eighth-ranked Little Flower Academy of Vancouver in their opener on Wednesday morning.

The Ramblers were winning a close match, up 46-38 in the fourth quarter, but LFA scored the last 11 points of the game to steal a 49-46 win.

Kayleigh Mark led the Ramblers with 19 points.

Ridge next met W.L. Seaton of Vernon on Thursday morning, and got their first win of the tournament by a score of 46-43. Ridge was down 22-21 at half time, but in the fourth quarter put up 15 points, with six different players getting baskets, and took the lead 36-31, then hung on to win.

Ambrose Haintz led the offence with 13 points, and Mark scored 11.

Friday they were scheduled to take on Clayton Heights of Surrey in their third game.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford Canucks escape Ontario with 3-2 win

READ ALSO: Vancouver Canucks acquire defenceman Hronek from Red Wings for picks

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsPrep Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nelson’s Dryden Hunt to join 4th NHL franchise in single season
Next story
THE MOJ: Revisiting a snap deadline trade done in minutes that changed Canucks history

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior girls are competing in the provincial championships. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge girls competing at provincial basketball championships

Bob D’Eith is the MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. (Bob D’Eith/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows benefit from millions in grants

Thomas John Joseph Haney documents the life and time of his grandfather Thomas Haney who founded the neighbourhood of Haney in Maple Ridge. (Screen grab)
Video: Documentary on the history of the Haney family in Maple Ridge – as told by Thomas Haney

E-One Moli Energy is proposing to redevelop its site in Hammond, adding a seven-storey building, and bringing employment close to 600 employees. This site drawing was presented to city council recently. (Special to The News)
Rechargeable battery company in Maple Ridge growing up

Pop-up banner image