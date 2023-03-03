Maple Ridge girls competing at provincial basketball championships

Ramblers had a win and a loss through first two games

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior girls are competing in the provincial championships. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior girls are competing in the BC School Sports Girls Provincial Basketball Championships at the Langley Events Centre from March 1-4.

Battling in the 3A tournament, the Ramblers went in as the ninth seeded team, and faced eighth-ranked Little Flower Academy of Vancouver in their opener on Wednesday morning.

The Ramblers were winning a close match, up 46-38 in the fourth quarter, but LFA scored the last 11 points of the game to steal a 49-46 win.

Kayleigh Mark led the Ramblers with 19 points.

Ridge next met W.L. Seaton of Vernon on Thursday morning, and got their first win of the tournament by a score of 46-43. Ridge was down 22-21 at half time, but in the fourth quarter put up 15 points, with six different players getting baskets, and took the lead 36-31, then hung on to win.

Ambrose Haintz led the offence with 13 points, and Mark scored 11.

Friday they were scheduled to take on Clayton Heights of Surrey in their third game.

