Maple Ridge girls have strong showing at Langley basketball tourney

Ramblers make it to championship game in their bracket

The Maple Ridge Ramblers took second at the 2022 Girls Tsumura Basketball Invitational – a 32-team tournament held at the Langley Events Centre last week.

The Ramblers played in the final game of their eight-team bracket, squared off against the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers of Surrey on Friday night, and lost 69-43.

Kayleigh Marks scored 24 points to lead Maple Ridge in the game.

Ridge started the tournament on Wednesday with a 44-41 over Credo Christian of Langley, then they beat Surrey’s Salish Secondary 55-35. In a Showcase Saturday game, they lost 42-29 to Clayton Heights of Surrey.

Pitt Meadows was in a different draw, and opened the tournament with a 69-61 win over Clayton Heights. They suffered a 94-32 loss to South Kamloops in their next game, and lost 76-51 to College Heights of Prince George. In a showcase Saturday game, they beat St. John Brebeuf of Abbotsford 47-40.

The Riverside Rapids of Port Coquitlam won a 16-team bracket, and the South Kamloops Titans took an eight-team bracket.