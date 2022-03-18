Maple Ridge girls hockey hosted by Vancouver Giants

Vancouver Giants fell in overtime to the Tri-City Americans, by the score of 2-1, at Langley Events Centre on Wednesday. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)

The Meadow Ridge Barracudas Female Hockey Association will be part of the show at an upcoming Vancouver Giants game.

The Under-7 teams will be playing in front of a big crowd for the Western Hockey League game at the Langley Events Centre on April 2, as the hometown Giants take on the Spokane Chiefs.

It is a potentially big fundraiser for the girls hockey organization, as they will be given the proceeds from the night’s 50/50 draw, and will also keep $6 from every ticket they sell.

The Giants have a record of 22-29-3-0, and the game will be important to their playoff seeding. As of Thursday, they had taken points in three straight games.

The game starts at 7 p.m. next Saturday.

