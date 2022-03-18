Vancouver Giants fell in overtime to the Tri-City Americans, by the score of 2-1, at Langley Events Centre on Wednesday. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge girls hockey hosted by Vancouver Giants

Barracudas will play and fundraise at WHL game

The Meadow Ridge Barracudas Female Hockey Association will be part of the show at an upcoming Vancouver Giants game.

The Under-7 teams will be playing in front of a big crowd for the Western Hockey League game at the Langley Events Centre on April 2, as the hometown Giants take on the Spokane Chiefs.

It is a potentially big fundraiser for the girls hockey organization, as they will be given the proceeds from the night’s 50/50 draw, and will also keep $6 from every ticket they sell.

The Giants have a record of 22-29-3-0, and the game will be important to their playoff seeding. As of Thursday, they had taken points in three straight games.

The game starts at 7 p.m. next Saturday.

