Maple Ridge girls play in provincials for first time in nine seasons

The Maple Ridge Secondary senior girls basketball team played in the provincials for the first time in nine seasons. (Jason Hampton/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior girls basketball team finished 12th in the Triple A division at the B.C. championship tournament, held at the Langley Events Centre March 1-4.

They started the tournament with a 49-46 loss to Little Flower Academy, then righted the ship for a 46-43 win over W.L. Seaton.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge girls competing at provincial basketball championships

Friday morning, they lost a close game to Clayton Heights secondary of Surrey by a score of 54-50.

Ambrose Haintz had a great game, as she nailed five treys, four coming in the second half, and put up a team-leading 17 points. Jenna Hampton also had 10 points.

On Saturday afternoon they finished the tournament with a 52-42 loss to the Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford. Kayleigh Mark had 12 points, and the hot shooting Haintz again led the offence with 14 points, including four three-pointers.

It was a building season, in that it was the first time the Ramblers have competed at the senior girls provincials in nine years, and they won a Fraser North championship.

In the triple A final, Abbotsford Senior beat St. Michael’s University 67-64.

The Ramblers senior boys had a shot at qualifying for the provincial tournament, but they lost a play-in game against Byrne Creek last week.