Maple Ridge girls play in provincials for first time in nine seasons

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior girls basketball team finished 12th in the Triple A division at the B.C. championship tournament, held at the Langley Events Centre March 1-4.
They started the tournament with a 49-46 loss to Little Flower Academy, then righted the ship for a 46-43 win over W.L. Seaton.
Friday morning, they lost a close game to Clayton Heights secondary of Surrey by a score of 54-50.
Ambrose Haintz had a great game, as she nailed five treys, four coming in the second half, and put up a team-leading 17 points. Jenna Hampton also had 10 points.
On Saturday afternoon they finished the tournament with a 52-42 loss to the Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford. Kayleigh Mark had 12 points, and the hot shooting Haintz again led the offence with 14 points, including four three-pointers.
It was a building season, in that it was the first time the Ramblers have competed at the senior girls provincials in nine years, and they won a Fraser North championship.
In the triple A final, Abbotsford Senior beat St. Michael’s University 67-64.
The Ramblers senior boys had a shot at qualifying for the provincial tournament, but they lost a play-in game against Byrne Creek last week.
