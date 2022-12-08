Maple Ridge girls volleyball team claims district championship for first time

The c’usqunela Elementary girls volleyball team won their first district championship in the 2022 season. (Carla Graham/Special to The News)

In the highly competitive race for the girls volleyball district championship, c’usqunela Elementary came out on top with a win against Yennadon Elementary in the final match.

The two schools went up against each other, with c’usqunela shutting out Yennadon by winning the first set 27-25 and following it up with a 25-23 win in the second set, giving them the district title.

C’usqunela teacher and coach, Nick Warren, said that getting this win felt amazing, especially after the team’s first run-in with Yennadon this season.

“We lost to Yennadon in the regular season and we took it as motivation to get better and learn from many of the mistakes we had made in that match,” said Warren. “There were spots in the semi-finals and finals that we were down, and the team showed a tremendous amount of grit and determination to fight back and win.”

Warren explained that it was the determination and close bond between team members that helped win the district championship.

“Players were constantly asking for more practice time and for me to open up the gym. The girls demonstrated a special team unity, often showing up to practices or games with new team cheers, matching hairstyles, eye black, or even war paint.”

Although this district championship is a first for the school, Warren hopes it will be just one of many in the years to come.

“The school is excited to have its first championship banner placed on the gymnasium wall.”