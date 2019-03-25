Maple Ridge goalie named junior B most inspirational player

Matthew Trulsen played through season despite the death of his older brother.

Matthew Trulsen, a goalie from Maple Ridge, has been named the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s most inspirational player of the year.

Trulsen now plays for the Port Moody Panthers, who acquired him in December from the Mission City Outlaws.

Earlier this season, while with Mission, Trulsen suited up in the Outlaws’ net just days after his older brother Noah passed away after an incident during a men’s league game in Langley.

Mission lost that game 3-1, but Matthew Trulsen made 41 saves and was named the game’s first star.

“Receiving the award was unexpected in the fact that I don’t play for awards or acknowledgement, but for the love of the game,” said Trulsen, adding that he was humbled to be selected as this year’s recipient by teams in the league.

“It’s those moments and that kind of support from every team in the league, partnered with the administrators of the league, that helped me persevere through this season, and I just continued to play my heart out for my brother, and because of Noah, like previously stated, I get to honourably accept this award.”

Trulsen said the 2018-2019 season was a rollercoaster, and toughest he’s endured to date.

“But thanks to the Port Moody Panthers who took me in, in early December, treated me like one of their own made the transition easy,” he said.

“Also a huge thank you to the Mission City Outlaws for being another family to me and honouring my brother in the ways the did alongside with the PJHL champions North Vancouver Wolfpack, who demonstrated a tremendous amount of class and respect that Friday, October 5th.”

Trulsen, 20, finished fifth in the PJHL in shutouts during the regular season, was seventh in goals-saved-above-average (10.05) and 11th in save percentage (.905).

He finished the season with a 8-24-1 record, a 3.47 goals-against-average and two shutouts. He also tied for the league lead in goaltender assists with two and was one of only four netminders to register a point.

Trulsen also represented the Panthers at the 2019 PJHL All-Star Game.

Trulsen was also awarded a leadership award from the Port Moody club on the weekend.

He plans to train throughout the summer and play at the highest level hockey as possible next year.

