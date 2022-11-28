Maple Ridge goaltender given an Athlete of the Week award

Madison Fox is in her third year as goaltender for the Red Deer Polytechnic Queens hockey team. (Special to The News)

Madison Fox, formerly a Maple Ridge resident, is continuing to make her hometown proud even as she now lives in Red Deer, Alta., after being named one of Red Deer Polytechnic’s (RDP) athletes of the week.

Fox, who is enrolled at RDP (formerly Red Deer College) in the bachelor of science, nursing program, is also a goaltender for the women’s ice hockey team.

Although Fox has only started two of the games so far in the 2022-23 regular season, she has made quite an impact on the team.

In her first game in net on Oct. 28, she managed to contain the SAIT Trojans to two goals, giving her Red Deer Polytechnic Queens a 3-2 victory.

However, it was her second game of the regular season that garnered her an Athlete of the Week award.

On Nov. 19, Fox was laser-focused between the pipes, allowing the Lakeland Rustlers to score only once.

The game got off to a slow start for Fox as she faced only eight shots across the entire first two periods. However, things picked up in the third when she was bombarded with 14 shots, managing to stop 13 of them, and giving her team a 2-1 win over the Rustlers.

Team awards for tonight with our W in regulation. Madison squared! #7 Madison Sansom with the workhorse and #1 Madison Fox with the warrior. ACAC player of the game for your queens is #8 Jailyn Bablitz with the GWG. @RDP_Athletics pic.twitter.com/cAKGZqPCLA — ð Red Deer Polytechnic Queens Hockey (@RDPQueensHockey) November 20, 2022

This most recent game brought her to a 1.50 goals-against average for the season, with a .925 save percentage and a perfect 2-0 record.

This is a slight drop from her 2021-22 season where she played in six games and finished the season win a 0.83 goals-against average and an impressive .965 save percentage.

Fox’s award-winning performance on Nov. 19 wrapped up the first semester of the 2022-23 season, leaving the Red Deer Polytechnic Queens with a 4-2 record going into the new year. The next game for the Queens will be on Jan. 8, 2023 against the NAIT Ooks.