Maple Ridge goaltender in WHL Cup

Kelsey with Team BC in prestigious tournament

Kyle Kelsey, a Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey alum now with the Burnaby Winter Club, is in the Program of Excellence. (Contributed)

Bantam goaltender Kyle Kelsey of Maple Ridge has been named to Team B.C. for the WHL Cup under-16 tournament.

Kelsey was drafted in the fifth round, 107th overall, by the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL bantam draft in 2019.

He plays for the Burnaby Winter Club, and last year had a win-loss record of 19-9-1 in 33 games last season. He posted a 3.01 goals against average, a .911 save percentage and had two shutouts.

The WHL Cup, formerly known as the Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup, features the highest-rated players in the under-16 age category from Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan. It is held in years when there is no Canada Winter Games. Team B.C. are the reigning champions.

“Our Team BC staff has worked hard to put together a group of talented players,” said BC Hockey CEO Barry Petrachenko. “Their mix of hockey smarts, skills and size will be exciting to watch as they take this next development step at the WHL Cup.”

The team was selected based on their performance at the provincial camp that took place during the summer, and following pre-season evaluations. The 2019 WHL Bantam Draft showcased what is considered the province’s best talent, with this year’s WHL Cup roster features nine first-round selections that hail from the western-most province.

Team B.C. begins the round-robin portion of the tournament on Oct. 23 against Team Saskatchewan, then face Manitoba on Oct. 24 and Alberta on Oct. 25. Semi-finals and medal games are on following days.

 

