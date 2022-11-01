Maple Ridge goaltender named WHL goaltender of the month

Less than six months after being traded to the Red Deer Rebels, Maple Ridge goaltender Kyle Kelsey has been making waves in the WHL, and has now been named one of the goaltenders of the month for September and October.

READ MORE: Red Deer Rebels trade for Maple Ridge goaltender

His fellow Rebels goaltender, Rhett Stoesser, was the other recipient of the goaltender of the month for September and October. Both of these players are in their debut season for the Rebels, which seems to be working out well for them so far.

Kelsey has been the primary goaltender for the Rebels this season, starting eight of the 13 regular season games they’ve played so far.

In this eight performances, he’s managed to maintain a save percentage of 0.936, and even put up a shutout win against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Oct. 8.

This is nearly identical to Stoesser’s performance in the first couple months of the 2022-23 season, which resulted in a 0.934 save percentage, two shutout wins, and a league-leading goals against average of 1.40 per game.

Prior to being traded to the Rebels in May, Kelsey played in the BCHL for the Victoria Grizzlies, where he started 28 games, putting up a 0.913 save percentage and a 2.82 goals against average.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge goaltender signs with Victoria Grizzlies

Kelsey and the Rebels now look to keep their perfect 2022-23 regular season record going as they gear up to face the Swift Current Broncos on Friday, Nov. 4.