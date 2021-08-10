Maple Ridge goaltender signs with Victoria Grizzlies

Kyle Kelsey, playing goal with the Burnaby Winter Club, has been signed by the BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies. (St. Albert Gazette/Special to The News)

Kyle Kelsey, one of the best goaltending prospects to come out of Maple Ridge in recent years, recently signed with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BC Hockey League.

“The whole Victoria Grizzlies organization is excited to have Kyle Kelsey joining our hockey club,” said Craig Didmon, the Grizzlies head coach and general manager. “He had been choosing between a number of different teams before he came to our Abbotsford camp.

The Victoria Grizzlies are pleased to have signed goaltender, @kykelsey_ from the @NEChiefsU18AAA for next season. Welcome to the Grizzlies, Kyle! #WeAreGrizzlies pic.twitter.com/6s0STPB1st — Victoria Grizzlies (@BCHLGrizzlies) August 6, 2021

“Kelsey is a promising young goalie that is going to develop and help bring a lot of success for our hockey club. The Grizzlies will provide him an environment where he will get the opportunity to prove he can develop into a world class player.”

A former Ridge Meadows Rustler, Kelsey played his later seasons with the Burnaby Winter Club. He had been drafted into the WHL in 2019 by the Moose Jaw Warriors, before this new opportunity in Junior A hockey. He was picked 107th overall.

During his last season of play in 2019-2020, Kelsey played for the Burnaby Winter Club’s under-16 team, and posted a record of 12-7-1, with a .921 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.96. He also posted two shutouts.

The BCHL has been a stepping stone for some NHL stars, including former Grizzly Jamie Benn and Montreal Canadians star goaltender Carey Price, who was with the Quesnel Millionaires.